Best Bets, Odds for the Ravens vs. Seahawks Game – Week 9
The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.
When is Ravens vs. Seahawks?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Ravens favored by 6.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (12.6 points). Put your money on the Ravens.
- The Ravens have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 74.9%.
- The Ravens have gone 5-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 71.4% of those games).
- Baltimore has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -298 or shorter.
- The Seahawks have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Seattle has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (-6.5)
- The Ravens have covered the spread five times over eight games with a set spread.
- Baltimore has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- The Seahawks are 4-2-1 against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (44)
- These two teams average 49.3 points per game combined (including the postseason), 5.3 more than the over/under of 44.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 34.8 points per game, 9.2 less than the point total for this game.
- Three of the Ravens' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Seahawks' seven games with a set total.
Mark Andrews Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|56.7
|6
Kenneth Walker III Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|73.7
|6
|15.7
|0
