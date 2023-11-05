The Green Bay Packers (2-5) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field.

Packers and Rams recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Rams vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers 3 38.5 -165 +140

Rams vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have combined with their opponent to score more than 38.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Los Angeles' matchups this season have a 45.9-point average over/under, 7.4 more points than this game's total.

The Rams have put together a record of 3-3-2 against the spread this year.

The Rams have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won once.

Los Angeles has a record of 1-4 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay has an average total of 42.6 in their contests this year, 4.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Packers have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-4-0).

The Packers have been moneyline favorites only once before this season and they lost.

Green Bay has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Packers vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Packers 20 23 22.3 13 42.6 3 7 Rams 21.9 11 23 22 45.9 5 8

Rams vs. Packers Betting Insights & Trends

Rams

Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three contests.

In their past three games, the Rams have gone over the total once.

The Packers have a -16-point negative scoring differential this season (-2.3 per game). The Rams also have been outscored, by nine points (1.1 per game).

Packers

Green Bay has not covered the spread and is 0-3 overall over its last three contests.

Green Bay has not gone over the total in its past three contests.

The Packers have a -16-point scoring differential on the season (-2.3 per game). The Rams also have been outscored by opponents this year (nine total points, 1.1 per game).

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 47.0 44.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.3 24.5 ATS Record 3-3-2 1-2-1 2-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 42.7 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 22.0 22.5 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

