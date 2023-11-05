Rams vs. Packers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
The Green Bay Packers (2-5) bring a four-game losing skid into a game with the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is favored by 3 points. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 38.5 points.
Rams vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Packers (-3)
|38.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Packers (-3)
|38.5
|-174
|+146
Los Angeles vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: FOX
Rams vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Los Angeles is 3-3-2 this season.
- As a 3-point underdog or greater, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2-2) this season.
- There have been three Los Angeles games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.
- Green Bay has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Green Bay has gone over in three of its seven games with a set total (42.9%).
Rams Player Props
