The Green Bay Packers (2-5) bring a four-game losing skid into a game with the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is favored by 3 points. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 38.5 points.

Rams vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Green Bay Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Packers (-3) 38.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Packers (-3) 38.5 -174 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

Rams vs. Packers Betting Insights

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 3-3-2 this season.

As a 3-point underdog or greater, the Rams have one win ATS (1-2-2) this season.

There have been three Los Angeles games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

Green Bay has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Green Bay has gone over in three of its seven games with a set total (42.9%).

