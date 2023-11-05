The Green Bay Packers (2-5) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field.

We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Packers vs. Rams

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Rams Insights

The Rams rack up 21.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Packers surrender.

The Rams average 354.5 yards per game, just 15.4 more than the 339.1 the Packers allow.

This season Los Angeles rushes for 22.5 fewer yards per game (109.5) than Green Bay allows (132).

The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Rams Away Performance

The Rams score 23.8 points per game in road games (1.9 more than their overall average), and give up 24.5 on the road (1.5 more than overall).

The Rams' average yards gained away from home (366.3) is higher than their overall average (354.5). But their average yards allowed on the road (301.3) is lower than overall (333.6).

On the road, Los Angeles accumulates 261.5 passing yards per game and gives up 204.5. That's more than it gains overall (245), and less than it allows (218.5).

On the road, the Rams accumulate 104.8 rushing yards per game and give up 96.8. That's less than they gain (109.5) and allow (115.1) overall.

The Rams' third-down percentages on offense (39.3%) and defense (33.3%) away from home are both lower than their overall numbers of 42.9% and 39.8%, respectively.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Arizona W 26-9 FOX 10/22/2023 Pittsburgh L 24-17 FOX 10/29/2023 at Dallas L 43-20 FOX 11/5/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 11/19/2023 Seattle - CBS 11/26/2023 at Arizona - FOX 12/3/2023 Cleveland - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.