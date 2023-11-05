How to Watch Rams vs. Packers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:57 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (2-5) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field.
How to Watch Packers vs. Rams
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
Rams Insights
- The Rams rack up 21.9 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Packers surrender.
- The Rams average 354.5 yards per game, just 15.4 more than the 339.1 the Packers allow.
- This season Los Angeles rushes for 22.5 fewer yards per game (109.5) than Green Bay allows (132).
- The Rams have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Rams Away Performance
- The Rams score 23.8 points per game in road games (1.9 more than their overall average), and give up 24.5 on the road (1.5 more than overall).
- The Rams' average yards gained away from home (366.3) is higher than their overall average (354.5). But their average yards allowed on the road (301.3) is lower than overall (333.6).
- On the road, Los Angeles accumulates 261.5 passing yards per game and gives up 204.5. That's more than it gains overall (245), and less than it allows (218.5).
- On the road, the Rams accumulate 104.8 rushing yards per game and give up 96.8. That's less than they gain (109.5) and allow (115.1) overall.
- The Rams' third-down percentages on offense (39.3%) and defense (33.3%) away from home are both lower than their overall numbers of 42.9% and 39.8%, respectively.
Rams Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|Arizona
|W 26-9
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 24-17
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at Dallas
|L 43-20
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|Seattle
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Cleveland
|-
|FOX
