Rams vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 9
Peruse the injury report for the Los Angeles Rams (3-5), which currently has 12 players listed on it, as the Rams prepare for their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-5) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM .
Last time out, the Rams lost 43-20 to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Packers enter this matchup after a 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their last game.
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Achilles
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|Thumb
|Questionable
|Hunter Long
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Decobie Durant
|DB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Austin Trammell
|WR
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|Calf
|Questionable
|Ethan Evans
|P
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Yosuah Nijman
|OT
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Calf
|Questionable
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 9 Injury Reports
Rams vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: FOX
Rams Season Insights
- The Rams are accumulating 354.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (ninth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 333.6 total yards per game (17th-ranked).
- With 21.9 points per game on offense, the Rams rank 14th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st, allowing 23 points per contest.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Rams are putting up 245 passing yards per game (eighth-ranked). They rank 13th in the NFL defensively (218.5 passing yards given up per game).
- In terms of rushing, Los Angeles ranks 17th in the NFL on offense (109.5 rushing yards per game) and 20th defensively (115.1 rushing yards allowed per contest).
- The Rams sport a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.
Rams vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Packers (-3)
- Moneyline: Packers (-165), Rams (+140)
- Total: 38.5 points
