Peruse the injury report for the Los Angeles Rams (3-5), which currently has 12 players listed on it, as the Rams prepare for their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-5) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Last time out, the Rams lost 43-20 to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers enter this matchup after a 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their last game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Limited Participation In Practice
Matthew Stafford QB Thumb Questionable
Hunter Long TE Hamstring Out
Ernest Jones LB Knee Out
Larrell Murchison DT Knee Questionable
Decobie Durant DB Shoulder Questionable
Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Austin Trammell WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice
Rob Havenstein OT Calf Questionable
Ethan Evans P Ankle Limited Participation In Practice
Puka Nacua WR Knee Questionable
Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Yosuah Nijman OT Foot Limited Participation In Practice
Jaire Alexander CB Back Limited Participation In Practice
Rudy Ford S Calf Questionable
Luke Musgrave TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 9 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Packers Game Info

Rep the Packers or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams Season Insights

  • The Rams are accumulating 354.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (ninth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 333.6 total yards per game (17th-ranked).
  • With 21.9 points per game on offense, the Rams rank 14th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st, allowing 23 points per contest.
  • From an offensive standpoint, the Rams are putting up 245 passing yards per game (eighth-ranked). They rank 13th in the NFL defensively (218.5 passing yards given up per game).
  • In terms of rushing, Los Angeles ranks 17th in the NFL on offense (109.5 rushing yards per game) and 20th defensively (115.1 rushing yards allowed per contest).
  • The Rams sport a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

Rams vs. Packers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Packers (-3)
  • Moneyline: Packers (-165), Rams (+140)
  • Total: 38.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Packers-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.