Peruse the injury report for the Los Angeles Rams (3-5), which currently has 12 players listed on it, as the Rams prepare for their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-5) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Last time out, the Rams lost 43-20 to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers enter this matchup after a 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their last game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Limited Participation In Practice Matthew Stafford QB Thumb Questionable Hunter Long TE Hamstring Out Ernest Jones LB Knee Out Larrell Murchison DT Knee Questionable Decobie Durant DB Shoulder Questionable Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Austin Trammell WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Calf Questionable Ethan Evans P Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Puka Nacua WR Knee Questionable Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Yosuah Nijman OT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Jaire Alexander CB Back Limited Participation In Practice Rudy Ford S Calf Questionable Luke Musgrave TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 9 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Packers or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams Season Insights

The Rams are accumulating 354.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (ninth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 333.6 total yards per game (17th-ranked).

With 21.9 points per game on offense, the Rams rank 14th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 21st, allowing 23 points per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, the Rams are putting up 245 passing yards per game (eighth-ranked). They rank 13th in the NFL defensively (218.5 passing yards given up per game).

In terms of rushing, Los Angeles ranks 17th in the NFL on offense (109.5 rushing yards per game) and 20th defensively (115.1 rushing yards allowed per contest).

The Rams sport a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

Rams vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Packers (-3)

Packers (-3) Moneyline: Packers (-165), Rams (+140)

Packers (-165), Rams (+140) Total: 38.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Packers-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.