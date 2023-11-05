Rams vs. Packers Player Props & Odds – Week 9
One of the best pass-catchers in football will be featured when Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Aiming to wager on player props in the Packers-Rams matchup? See the information below for the best players in this matchup.
Darrell Henderson Touchdown Odds
- Henderson Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Henderson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410
Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds
- Jones Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
More Rams Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Cooper Kupp
|-
|-
|68.5 (-113)
|Brett Rypien
|197.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Darrell Henderson
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|-
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|A.J. Dillon
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|-
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Aaron Jones
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
|Jordan Love
|217.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|-
|Luke Musgrave
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Christian Watson
|-
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|Dontayvion Wicks
|-
|-
|9.5 (-113)
