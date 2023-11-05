At Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 5, the Green Bay Packers play the Los Angeles Rams, kicking off at 1:00 PM ET. The Rams should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Packers are putting up 287.0 yards per game on offense this season (25th in NFL), and they are surrendering 339.1 yards per game (22nd) on defense. The Rams rank ninth with 354.5 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 17th with 333.6 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (+3) Over (38.5) Rams 24, Packers 20

Rams Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Rams based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

Los Angeles has compiled a 3-3-2 ATS record so far this year.

The Rams have covered the spread once this year (1-2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Los Angeles games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this season.

The average total for Rams games is 45.9 points, 7.4 more than this game's over/under.

Packers Betting Info

The Packers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Green Bay has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three out of seven Green Bay games this season have gone over the point total.

Packers games have had an average of 42.6 points this season, 4.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rams vs. Packers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Green Bay 20.0 22.3 16.0 25.0 23.0 20.3 Los Angeles 21.9 23.0 20.0 21.5 23.8 24.5

