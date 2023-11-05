The Green Bay Packers (2-5) take a four-game losing streak into their contest with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Packers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 38 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Packers/Rams game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Rams vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Rams have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games .

In seven games this year, the Packers have been winning after the first quarter two times and have trailed five times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 1.9 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In terms of second-quarter scoring, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in five games.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In seven games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost one time, and tied one time.

On offense, Green Bay is averaging nine points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is allowing 4.6 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Digging into scoring in the fourth quarter, the Rams have won that quarter in three games and have been outscored in that quarter in five games.

In seven games this year, the Packers have won the fourth quarter three times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in that quarter.

Rams vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Rams have been leading two times (1-1 in those games), have been losing four times (2-2), and have been knotted up two times (0-2).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Packers have had the lead two times (1-1 in those games) and have been behind five times (1-4).

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Rams have won the second half in three games, with a 2-1 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4).

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season, been outscored in the second half in two games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 14.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.7 points on average in the second half.

