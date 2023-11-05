Raiders vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sportsbooks project a tight game when the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) take on the New York Giants (2-6) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The over/under has been set at 37.
As the Raiders ready for this matchup against the Giants, here are their betting insights and trends. The Giants' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Raiders.
Raiders vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-1.5)
|37
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-1.5)
|37.5
|-130
|+108
Las Vegas vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: FOX
Raiders vs. Giants Betting Insights
- Las Vegas is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Raiders have two wins ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- In Las Vegas' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).
- New York has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, the Giants have two wins ATS (2-4-1).
- New York has had one game (of eight) go over the total this year.
Raiders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Davante Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|74.5 (-115)
|-
|Josh Jacobs
|-
|-
|73.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Mayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23.5 (-118)
|-
|Jakobi Meyers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|51.5 (-118)
|-
|Aidan O'Connell
|-
|1.5 (+165)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
