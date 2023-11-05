Sportsbooks project a tight game when the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) take on the New York Giants (2-6) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The over/under has been set at 37.

As the Raiders ready for this matchup against the Giants, here are their betting insights and trends. The Giants' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Raiders.

Raiders vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-1.5) 37 -120 +100 FanDuel Raiders (-1.5) 37.5 -130 +108

Las Vegas vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: FOX

Raiders vs. Giants Betting Insights

Las Vegas is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Raiders have two wins ATS (2-2) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

In Las Vegas' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

New York has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, the Giants have two wins ATS (2-4-1).

New York has had one game (of eight) go over the total this year.

Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Davante Adams - - - - 74.5 (-115) - Josh Jacobs - - 73.5 (-118) - - - Michael Mayer - - - - 23.5 (-118) - Jakobi Meyers - - - - 51.5 (-118) - Aidan O'Connell - 1.5 (+165) - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.