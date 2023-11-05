The New York Giants (2-6) go on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Giants

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Raiders Insights

The Raiders rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Giants give up (23.4).

The Raiders average 70.6 fewer yards per game (268.3) than the Giants allow per contest (338.9).

This season, Las Vegas runs for 57.4 fewer yards per game (70) than New York allows per contest (127.4).

This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (8).

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders put up 18.7 points per game at home (2.9 more than their overall average), and concede 17.7 at home (5.7 less than overall).

At home, the Raiders rack up 329.7 yards per game and give up 292.3. That's more than they gain overall (268.3), but less than they allow (337.6).

Las Vegas racks up 246.7 passing yards per game at home (48.4 more than its overall average), and gives up 193 at home (four less than overall).

The Raiders accumulate 83 rushing yards per game at home (13 more than their overall average), and give up 99.3 at home (41.3 less than overall).

At home, the Raiders convert 40.5% of third downs and allow 41% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (32.6%), and less than they allow (45.2%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 New England W 21-17 CBS 10/22/2023 at Chicago L 30-12 FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit L 26-14 ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - NBC 11/19/2023 at Miami - CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City - CBS

