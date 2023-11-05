How to Watch Raiders vs. Giants on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:59 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New York Giants (2-6) go on the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: FOX
Raiders Insights
- The Raiders rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Giants give up (23.4).
- The Raiders average 70.6 fewer yards per game (268.3) than the Giants allow per contest (338.9).
- This season, Las Vegas runs for 57.4 fewer yards per game (70) than New York allows per contest (127.4).
- This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 16 times, eight more than the Giants' takeaways (8).
Raiders Home Performance
- The Raiders put up 18.7 points per game at home (2.9 more than their overall average), and concede 17.7 at home (5.7 less than overall).
- At home, the Raiders rack up 329.7 yards per game and give up 292.3. That's more than they gain overall (268.3), but less than they allow (337.6).
- Las Vegas racks up 246.7 passing yards per game at home (48.4 more than its overall average), and gives up 193 at home (four less than overall).
- The Raiders accumulate 83 rushing yards per game at home (13 more than their overall average), and give up 99.3 at home (41.3 less than overall).
- At home, the Raiders convert 40.5% of third downs and allow 41% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (32.6%), and less than they allow (45.2%).
Raiders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|New England
|W 21-17
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Chicago
|L 30-12
|FOX
|10/30/2023
|at Detroit
|L 26-14
|ABC/ESPN
|11/5/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|-
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Miami
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|CBS
