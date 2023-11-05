Going into their matchup with the New York Giants (2-6), the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) will be monitoring eight players on the injury report. The game starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, November 5 at Allegiant Stadium.

In their last game, the Raiders were defeated by the Detroit Lions 26-14.

The Giants' most recent outing finished in a 13-10 loss to the New York Jets.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandon Bolden RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Thayer Munford OT Neck Out Daniel Carlson K Groin Limited Participation In Practice Divine Deablo LB Ankle Out Luke Masterson LB Concussion Out Robert Spillane LB Hand Questionable Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jakob Johnson FB Concussion Out

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Jones QB Neck Full Participation In Practice Tyrod Taylor QB Ribs Out Graham Gano K Knee Out Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Questionable Dexter Lawrence DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB Back Limited Participation In Practice Darren Waller TE Hamstring Out Evan Neal OT Ankle Questionable Jashaun Corbin RB Hamstring Questionable

Raiders vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking second-worst with 268.3 yards per contest. On defense, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (337.6 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders rank third-worst in scoring offense (15.8 points per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 22nd with 23.4 points allowed per game.

The Raiders are putting up 198.3 passing yards per game offensively this season (22nd in NFL), and they are allowing 197.0 passing yards per game (ninth) on the other side of the ball.

Las Vegas ranks worst in rushing offense (70.0 rushing yards per game) and third-worst in rushing defense (140.6 rushing yards per game allowed) this season.

The Raiders have forced eight total turnovers (24th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 16 times (30th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -8, the worst in the league.

Raiders vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)

Raiders (-1.5) Moneyline: Raiders (-120), Giants (+100)

Raiders (-120), Giants (+100) Total: 37.5 points

