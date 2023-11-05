At 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders are at home against the New York Giants.

Aiming to bet on player props in this outing between the Raiders and the Giants? Keep reading for the player props for the top contributors.

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +400

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds

Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +490

Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 71.5 (-113) Austin Hooper - - 9.5 (-104) Josh Jacobs - 72.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Michael Mayer - - 21.5 (-113) Jakobi Meyers - - 49.5 (-113) Aidan O'Connell 209.5 (-113) 4.5 (-113) - Hunter Renfrow - - 12.5 (-113)

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Saquon Barkley - 76.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Daniel Jones 190.5 (-113) - - Darius Slayton - - 35.5 (-113) Wan'Dale Robinson - - 35.5 (-113) Jalin Hyatt - - 18.5 (-113)

