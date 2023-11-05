A win by the Las Vegas Raiders over the New York Giants is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, November 5 at 4:25 PM ET (at Allegiant Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Raiders have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking second-worst with 268.3 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (337.6 yards allowed per game). The Giants' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 11.9 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 22nd with 23.4 points ceded per contest.

Raiders vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (-1.5) Toss Up (37.5) Raiders 21, Giants 16

Raiders Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Raiders a 54.5% chance to win.

Las Vegas has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Las Vegas games have hit the over just twice this season.

Raiders games average 44.1 total points per game this season, 6.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Giants Betting Info

The Giants have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has a record of just 2-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Giants have covered the spread twice this year (2-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

New York games have hit the over just once this year.

This season, Giants games have resulted in an average scoring total of 41.9, which is 4.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Raiders vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.8 23.4 18.7 17.7 14 26.8 New York 11.9 23.4 6.8 21 17 25.8

