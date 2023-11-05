The Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) play the New York Giants (2-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Raiders favored by 1.5 points. An over/under of 38 points has been set for the contest.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Raiders go up against the Giants. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we outline below.

Raiders vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Raiders have led after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 3.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering five points on average in the first quarter.

The Giants have been winning two times, have trailed four times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in six games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.5 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

The Giants have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time in eight games this year.

3rd Quarter

In eight games this year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Las Vegas is averaging 0.8 points in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 6.9 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Giants have won the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 3.5 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Giants have won the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Raiders vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders have been leading after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in six games (1-5).

The Giants have been winning two times, have trailed five times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Raiders have won the second half in four games and have been outscored in the second half in four games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging seven points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 10.4 points on average in the second half.

So far this year, the Giants have won the second half in three games, and they've been outscored in the second half in five games.

