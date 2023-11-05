Best Bets, Odds for the Raiders vs. Giants Game – Week 9
The New York Giants (2-6) hit the road to match up against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023, and here are our best bets.
When is Raiders vs. Giants?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Raiders to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (4.2) is 2.7 points further in their direction.
- The Raiders have a 55.6% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Raiders have compiled a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Las Vegas has a record of 2-2 (50%).
- This season, the Giants have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.
- This season, New York has won one of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-1.5)
- The Raiders have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-4-1).
- Las Vegas is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- The Giants have put together a record of 2-5-1 against the spread this year.
- New York has an ATS record of 2-4-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (37.5)
- The two teams average a combined 9.8 less points per game, 27.7 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 37.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 46.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under for this game.
- In the Raiders' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).
- The Giants have gone over in one of eight games with a set total (12.5%).
Davante Adams Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|67.4
|3
Daniel Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|176.8
|2
|39.4
|1
