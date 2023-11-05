The New York Giants (2-6) hit the road to match up against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Raiders vs. Giants?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Both BetMGM and the model expect the Raiders to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (4.2) is 2.7 points further in their direction.
  • The Raiders have a 55.6% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Raiders have compiled a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
  • In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Las Vegas has a record of 2-2 (50%).
  • This season, the Giants have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.
  • This season, New York has won one of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-1.5)
    • The Raiders have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-4-1).
    • Las Vegas is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
    • The Giants have put together a record of 2-5-1 against the spread this year.
    • New York has an ATS record of 2-4-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (37.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 9.8 less points per game, 27.7 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 37.5 points.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 46.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under for this game.
    • In the Raiders' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).
    • The Giants have gone over in one of eight games with a set total (12.5%).

    Davante Adams Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 67.4 3

    Daniel Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    5 176.8 2 39.4 1

