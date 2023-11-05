The New York Giants (2-6) hit the road to match up against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Raiders vs. Giants?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Raiders to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (4.2) is 2.7 points further in their direction.

The Raiders have a 55.6% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Raiders have compiled a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Las Vegas has a record of 2-2 (50%).

This season, the Giants have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

This season, New York has won one of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-1.5)



Las Vegas (-1.5) The Raiders have covered the spread in a game three times this season (3-4-1).

Las Vegas is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Giants have put together a record of 2-5-1 against the spread this year.

New York has an ATS record of 2-4-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (37.5)



Under (37.5) The two teams average a combined 9.8 less points per game, 27.7 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 37.5 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 46.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under for this game.

In the Raiders' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

The Giants have gone over in one of eight games with a set total (12.5%).

Davante Adams Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 67.4 3

Daniel Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 176.8 2 39.4 1

