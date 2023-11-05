Will Puka Nacua pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Rams clash with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Nacua will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Puka Nacua score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Nacua's team-best 795 yards receiving (99.4 per game) have come on 61 catches (89 targets) and he has scored two touchdowns.

Nacua has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

Puka Nacua Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0

Rep Puka Nacua with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.