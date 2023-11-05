Will Puka Nacua Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Puka Nacua was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Nacua's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 9, Nacua has 61 receptions for 795 yards -- 13.0 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for four yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 89 occasions.
Puka Nacua Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Rams have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Austin Trammell (LP/hip): 0 Rec
- Ben Skowronek (LP/achilles): 3 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Hunter Long (FP/hamstring): 3 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Rams vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Nacua 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|89
|61
|795
|307
|2
|13.0
Nacua Game-by-Game
Nacua Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|10
|119
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|20
|15
|147
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|7
|5
|72
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|10
|9
|163
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|11
|7
|71
|1
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|7
|4
|26
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|12
|8
|154
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|7
|3
|43
|0
