Puka Nacua was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Nacua's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Puka Nacua and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Entering Week 9, Nacua has 61 receptions for 795 yards -- 13.0 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for four yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 89 occasions.

Keep an eye on Nacua's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Puka Nacua Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Rams have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Austin Trammell (LP/hip): 0 Rec Ben Skowronek (LP/achilles): 3 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Hunter Long (FP/hamstring): 3 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 9 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Nacua 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 89 61 795 307 2 13.0

Nacua Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.