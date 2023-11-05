Best Bets, Odds for the Packers vs. Rams Game – Week 9
Check out best bets as the Green Bay Packers (2-5) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lambeau Field.
When is Packers vs. Rams?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- While BetMGM has the Packers winning by 3.5, the model has the Rams taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (7.3 points). Take the Rams.
- The Packers have a 64.9% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Packers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Green Bay has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.
- This season, the Rams have won one out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.
- Los Angeles has a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +154 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+3.5)
- The Packers have covered the spread three times over seven games with a set spread.
- The Rams have gone 4-3-1 against the spread this year.
- Los Angeles has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38)
- These two teams average 41.9 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 3.9 more than the over/under of 38.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.3 more points per game (45.3) than this game's total of 38 points.
- The Packers have gone over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).
- Rams games have hit the over in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
Luke Musgrave Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|28.3
|0
Cooper Kupp Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|4
|79.0
|1
