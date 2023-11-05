Should you bet on Michael Mayer hitting paydirt in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Michael Mayer score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Mayer has collected 148 yards receiving (21.1 per game), hauling in 11 balls on 17 targets.

Mayer, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Michael Mayer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 3 2 39 0 Week 6 Patriots 6 5 75 0 Week 7 @Bears 4 2 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 1 19 0

