The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Max Jones score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (just two per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

