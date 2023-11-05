Who has the advantage under center when Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (2-5) match up with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) at Lambeau Field on November 5? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.

Rams vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Matthew Stafford vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2023 Stats Jordan Love 8 Games Played 7 59.7% Completion % 57.7% 2,070 (258.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,492 (213.1) 8 Touchdowns 11 7 Interceptions 8 68 (8.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 164 (23.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Packers Defensive Stats

This season, the Packers have given up 156 points, ranking 15th in the league with 22.3 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 11th in the NFL with 2,374 total yards allowed (339.1 per contest).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Green Bay has been one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking seventh in the NFL by surrendering 207.1 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 6.4 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Packers rank 21st in the NFL with 924 rushing yards allowed (132.0 per game) and 16th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.1).

Defensively, Green Bay is eighth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 46.2%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 17th at 39.2%.

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 217.5 yards

: Over/Under 217.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rams Defensive Stats

