Will Matthew Stafford Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Matthew Stafford did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams play the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Trying to find Stafford's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Matthew Stafford and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stafford's season stats include 2,070 passing yards (258.8 per game). He is 166-for-278 (59.7%), with eight touchdown passes and seven interceptions, and has 13 carries for 68 yards.
Keep an eye on Stafford's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Matthew Stafford Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thumb
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 9 Injury Reports
- Click Here for DeAndre Hopkins
- Click Here for Ryan Tannehill
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Chris Moore
- Click Here for Derrick Henry
Rams vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Stafford 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|166
|278
|59.7%
|2,070
|8
|7
|7.4
|13
|68
|0
Stafford Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|24
|38
|334
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|34
|55
|307
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|18
|33
|269
|1
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|27
|40
|319
|1
|1
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|21
|37
|222
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|15
|24
|226
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|14
|29
|231
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|13
|22
|162
|1
|1
|1
|9
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.