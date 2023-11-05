The Anaheim Ducks, including Mason McTavish, are in action Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McTavish in that upcoming Ducks-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mason McTavish vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

McTavish has averaged 17:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In four of 10 games this season, McTavish has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

McTavish has a point in eight games this year (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

McTavish has had an assist in a game five times this season over 10 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

McTavish's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of McTavish going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

McTavish Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 24 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 10 Games 4 12 Points 1 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

