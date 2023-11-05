When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mason McTavish find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, McTavish has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, and has scored one goal.

McTavish has picked up two assists on the power play.

McTavish averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.2%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 24 goals in total (just 2.0 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

