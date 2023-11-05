Can we anticipate Leo Carlsson scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

Carlsson has scored in three of six games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Carlsson has no points on the power play.

Carlsson averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 24 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

