Will Josh Jacobs pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Las Vegas Raiders play the New York Giants on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

Will Josh Jacobs score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jacobs has had 133 attempts for a team-leading 408 rushing yards (51.0 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Jacobs also has 28 catches for 242 receiving yards (30.3 per game).

Jacobs has found the end zone on the ground in three games this year.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0 Week 5 Packers 20 69 1 5 20 0 Week 6 Patriots 25 77 0 2 16 0 Week 7 @Bears 11 35 0 1 6 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 61 1 2 27 0

