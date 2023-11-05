In the Week 9 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jaxon Smith-Njigba hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba's 23 grabs have turned into 209 yards (29.9 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 36 times.

In two of seven games this season, Smith-Njigba has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1

