Will Jakob Silfverberg light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

Silfverberg has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Silfverberg has picked up one assist on the power play.

Silfverberg averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

