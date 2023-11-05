Can we expect Ilya Lyubushkin scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

  • Lyubushkin is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

