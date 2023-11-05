Will Ilya Lyubushkin Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 5?
Can we expect Ilya Lyubushkin scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Lyubushkin stats and insights
- Lyubushkin is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
