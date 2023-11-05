When the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants match up in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Renfrow has posted a 92-yard season thus far (15.3 yards per game), reeling in 10 throws out of 16 targets.

Renfrow, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Hunter Renfrow Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 3 Steelers 2 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 12 0 Week 5 Packers 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 14 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 2 19 0

