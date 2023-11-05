A pair of streaking clubs meet when the Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) go on the road to play the Anaheim Ducks (6-4) at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights have won four straight, and the Ducks are on a five-game winning streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Sunday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final score of Ducks 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+145)

Ducks (+145) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have earned a record of 3-0-3 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 6-4.

Anaheim has earned eight points (4-2-0) in its six games decided by one goal.

This season the Ducks registered just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored two goals.

So far this season, the Ducks have scored more than two goals six times and won each of those games.

Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Anaheim is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 3rd 3.92 Goals Scored 3.3 11th 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3 13th 26th 29 Shots 28.1 28th 17th 30.8 Shots Allowed 32.5 23rd 9th 25.58% Power Play % 18.18% 18th 5th 89.19% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.