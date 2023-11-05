When the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) and Seattle Seahawks (5-2) play on November 5 at M&T Bank Stadium, Lamar Jackson and Geno Smith will be under center for their respective sides. Which quarterback has the advantage in this contest? Find out below.

Seahawks vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

Geno Smith vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 7 Games Played 8 67.6% Completion % 70.5% 1,645 (235.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,767 (220.9) 9 Touchdowns 9 6 Interceptions 3 49 (7.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 380 (47.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 230.5 yards

: Over/Under 230.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Ravens Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Ravens' defense has been looking good this season, as it ranks second in the league with 121 points allowed (15.1 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore's D has been firing on all cylinders, with 1,413 passing yards allowed this year (sixth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Ravens have been midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 14th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 799 (99.9 per game).

On defense, Baltimore is third in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 35.0%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 10th at 37.4%.

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 232.5 yards

: Over/Under 232.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Seahawks Defensive Stats

