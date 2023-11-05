Will Geno Smith Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 9?
In the Week 9 tilt between the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Geno Smith find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)
- Smith has run for 49 yards on 20 carries (7.0 yards per game).
- Smith has not scored a rushing touchdown in seven games.
Geno Smith Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|16
|26
|112
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|32
|41
|328
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|23
|36
|296
|1
|1
|4
|-4
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|13
|20
|110
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|27
|41
|326
|0
|2
|4
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|18
|24
|219
|2
|1
|6
|10
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|23
|37
|254
|2
|2
|2
|-3
|0
