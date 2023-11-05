The Anaheim Ducks, Frank Vatrano included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Vatrano's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Frank Vatrano vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Vatrano has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 18:34 on the ice per game.

In Vatrano's 10 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Vatrano has a point in six of 10 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Vatrano has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 10 games he's played.

Vatrano's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Vatrano having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals in total (just two per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 10 Games 4 10 Points 1 9 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

