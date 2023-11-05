Will Frank Vatrano Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 5?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Frank Vatrano score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Vatrano stats and insights
- Vatrano has scored in five of 10 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
- Vatrano has scored three goals on the power play.
- Vatrano averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.7%.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals in total (just two per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
