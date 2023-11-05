Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Golden Knights on November 5, 2023
Player prop bet odds for William Karlsson, Mason McTavish and others are listed when the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
McTavish has totaled five goals and seven assists in 10 games for Anaheim, good for 12 points.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Frank Vatrano's nine goals and one assist add up to 10 points this season.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Karlsson has been a top contributor on Vegas this season, with 15 points in 12 games.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
