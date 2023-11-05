Something has to give when the Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1, riding a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (6-4, winners of five in a row). The contest on Sunday, November 5 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-175) Ducks (+145) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been listed as an underdog nine times this season, and won five of those games.

Anaheim has entered eight games this season as an underdog by +145 or more and is 4-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.

Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6 goals five of nine times.

Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 47 (2nd) Goals 33 (18th) 24 (4th) Goals Allowed 30 (10th) 11 (6th) Power Play Goals 6 (18th) 4 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (27th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks have the NHL's 18th-ranked scoring offense (33 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Ducks' 30 total goals conceded (three per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +3.

