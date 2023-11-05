Ducks vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:49 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Something has to give when the Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1, riding a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (6-4, winners of five in a row). The contest on Sunday, November 5 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-175)
|Ducks (+145)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been listed as an underdog nine times this season, and won five of those games.
- Anaheim has entered eight games this season as an underdog by +145 or more and is 4-4 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Ducks, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.
- Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6 goals five of nine times.
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|47 (2nd)
|Goals
|33 (18th)
|24 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (10th)
|11 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (18th)
|4 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (27th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks have the NHL's 18th-ranked scoring offense (33 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Ducks' 30 total goals conceded (three per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +3.
