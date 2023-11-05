The Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson and the Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Honda Center.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Anaheim's McTavish has totaled seven assists and five goals in 10 games. That's good for 12 points.

Ryan Strome's 11 points this season, including two goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Anaheim's Frank Vatrano has 10 points (nine goals, one assist) this season.

In the crease, Anaheim's John Gibson is 1-3-0 this season, amassing 111 saves and permitting 12 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Karlsson has been a major player for Vegas this season, collecting 15 points in 12 games.

Jack Eichel has five goals and seven assists, equaling 12 points (1.0 per game).

Mark Stone's 12 points this season are via four goals and eight assists.

Logan Thompson's record is 5-0-0. He has given up 11 goals (2.16 goals against average) and racked up 149 saves.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 3rd 3.92 Goals Scored 3.3 11th 2nd 2 Goals Allowed 3 13th 26th 29 Shots 28.1 28th 17th 30.8 Shots Allowed 32.5 23rd 9th 25.58% Power Play % 18.18% 18th 5th 89.19% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 19th

