The Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) are heavily favored when they hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (6-4) on Sunday, November 5. The Golden Knights are -175 on the moneyline to win against the Ducks (+145) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in six of 12 games this season.

The Golden Knights are 8-1 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Ducks have been an underdog in nine games this season, with five upset wins (55.6%).

Vegas is 5-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter (83.3% win percentage).

Anaheim is 4-4 when it is the underdog by +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Mason McTavish 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+130) Trevor Zegras 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110) Frank Vatrano 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-133)

