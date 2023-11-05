How to Watch the Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 5
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two clubs on streaks will clash when the Vegas Golden Knights (four straight wins) visit the Anaheim Ducks (five consecutive victories) on Sunday at Honda Center in Anaheim.
You can tune in to watch the Golden Knights attempt to take down the the Ducks on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|Ducks
|4-1 VEG
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 30 total goals (three per game), 10th in the league.
- With 33 goals (3.3 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Ducks have given up 26 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (30 total) during that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason McTavish
|10
|5
|7
|12
|4
|1
|53.8%
|Ryan Strome
|9
|2
|9
|11
|5
|6
|34.3%
|Frank Vatrano
|10
|9
|1
|10
|1
|5
|50%
|Troy Terry
|10
|5
|4
|9
|4
|7
|0%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|10
|1
|6
|7
|3
|1
|-
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 24 total goals (just two per game) to rank fourth.
- The Golden Knights' 47 total goals (3.9 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|12
|6
|9
|15
|6
|9
|60.3%
|Jack Eichel
|12
|5
|7
|12
|7
|11
|45.9%
|Mark Stone
|12
|4
|8
|12
|9
|17
|-
|Shea Theodore
|12
|3
|8
|11
|9
|6
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|12
|2
|8
|10
|3
|4
|52.2%
