Two clubs on streaks will clash when the Vegas Golden Knights (four straight wins) visit the Anaheim Ducks (five consecutive victories) on Sunday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Ducks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/14/2023 Golden Knights Ducks 4-1 VEG

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 30 total goals (three per game), 10th in the league.
  • With 33 goals (3.3 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.
  • Defensively, the Ducks have given up 26 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mason McTavish 10 5 7 12 4 1 53.8%
Ryan Strome 9 2 9 11 5 6 34.3%
Frank Vatrano 10 9 1 10 1 5 50%
Troy Terry 10 5 4 9 4 7 0%
Pavel Mintyukov 10 1 6 7 3 1 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 24 total goals (just two per game) to rank fourth.
  • The Golden Knights' 47 total goals (3.9 per game) rank second in the NHL.
  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
William Karlsson 12 6 9 15 6 9 60.3%
Jack Eichel 12 5 7 12 7 11 45.9%
Mark Stone 12 4 8 12 9 17 -
Shea Theodore 12 3 8 11 9 6 -
Chandler Stephenson 12 2 8 10 3 4 52.2%

