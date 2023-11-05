Currently, the Anaheim Ducks (6-4) have seven players on the injury report, including Ryan Strome, in their matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) at Honda Center on Sunday, November 5 at 8:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Chase De Leo C Out Knee Alex Killorn LW Out Finger Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Ryan Strome LW Questionable Illness John Gibson G Questionable Upper Body

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Upper Body Nicolas Roy C Out Undisclosed Isaiah Saville G Out Undisclosed Danill Miromanov D Out Undisclosed Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

With 33 goals (3.3 per game), the Ducks have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

Anaheim concedes three goals per game (30 total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 47 total goals (3.9 per game) rank second in the NHL.

Its +23 goal differential is the second-best in the league.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-175) Ducks (+145) 6

