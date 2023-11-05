Ducks vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - November 5
Currently, the Anaheim Ducks (6-4) have seven players on the injury report, including Ryan Strome, in their matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights (11-0-1) at Honda Center on Sunday, November 5 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Alex Killorn
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ryan Strome
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
|John Gibson
|G
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicolas Roy
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Isaiah Saville
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Danill Miromanov
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Nicolas Hague
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks Season Insights
- With 33 goals (3.3 per game), the Ducks have the league's 18th-ranked offense.
- Anaheim concedes three goals per game (30 total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 47 total goals (3.9 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- Its +23 goal differential is the second-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ducks vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-175)
|Ducks (+145)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.