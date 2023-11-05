Davante Adams will be up against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the New York Giants in Week 9, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

So far this year, Adams has reeled in 47 passes on 78 targets for a team-leading 539 yards and three TDs, averaging 67.4 yards per game.

Adams vs. the Giants

Adams vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 211.5 passing yards per game conceded by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Giants have scored nine touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Giants' defense is 11th in the league in that category.

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 75.5 (-118)

Adams Receiving Insights

Adams, in two of eight games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Adams has 29.8% of his team's target share (78 targets on 262 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 78 times, averaging 6.9 yards per target (88th in NFL).

Adams has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has three total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Adams (16 red zone targets) has been targeted 39.0% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 7 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 8 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

