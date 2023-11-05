Will Darrell Henderson pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Rams clash with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Darrell Henderson score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Henderson has rushed for 92 yards (46.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Henderson has also caught four passes for 59 yards (29.5 per game) this season.

Darrell Henderson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Steelers 18 61 1 1 5 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 12 31 0 3 54 0

