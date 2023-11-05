Darrell Henderson will be up against the seventh-worst run defense in the league when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Henderson has taken 30 rushing attempts for 92 yards, good for 46 rushing yards per game. He has one rushing score. In the passing game, he has also caught four balls for 59 yards (29.5 ypg).

Henderson vs. the Packers

Henderson vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 55 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 55 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Packers have allowed 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

Henderson will square off against the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense this week. The Packers concede 132 yards on the ground per game.

The Packers have the No. 19 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding seven this season (one per game).

Darrell Henderson Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Henderson Rushing Insights

Henderson has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in two opportunities this season.

The Rams have passed 58.1% of the time and run 41.9% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 14.4% of his team's 208 rushing attempts this season (30).

Henderson has rushed for a touchdown once this season in two games played.

He has 5.9% of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has three red zone carries for 9.4% of the team share (his team runs on 52.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Henderson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 18 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

