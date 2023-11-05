When the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens go head to head in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will D.K. Metcalf hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Metcalf has been targeted on 46 occasions, and has 27 catches, leading the Seahawks with 404 yards (67.3 per game) while scoring two TDs this season.

Metcalf has made two touchdown catches this year in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 47 1 Week 2 @Lions 6 6 75 0 Week 3 Panthers 8 6 112 0 Week 4 @Giants 4 3 34 1 Week 6 @Bengals 9 4 69 0 Week 8 Browns 14 5 67 0

