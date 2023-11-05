The Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to play in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Cooper Kupp get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Cooper Kupp score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Kupp's 21 grabs have yielded 316 yards (79.0 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 38 times.

Kupp has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Cooper Kupp Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Eagles 12 8 118 0 Week 6 Cardinals 9 7 148 1 Week 7 Steelers 7 2 29 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 10 4 21 0

