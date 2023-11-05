Cooper Kupp has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers have conceded 207.1 passing yards per game, 11th in the NFL.

Kupp has reeled in 21 balls (on 38 targets) for 316 yards (79 per game) and one score this season.

Kupp vs. the Packers

Kupp vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 96 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 96 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Kupp will square off against the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers allow 207.1 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Packers have totaled eight touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Packers' defense is third in the league in that category.

Rams Player Previews

Cooper Kupp Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 66.5 (-111)

Kupp Receiving Insights

Kupp has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in four games this year.

Kupp has received 13.2% of his team's 288 passing attempts this season (38 targets).

He has been targeted 38 times, averaging 8.3 yards per target (45th in NFL).

In one of four games this year, Kupp has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (5.9% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

Kupp has been targeted five times in the red zone (17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

Kupp's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 7 REC / 148 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 12 TAR / 8 REC / 118 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

