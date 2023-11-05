With the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Colby Parkinson a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson has tacked on 11 receptions for 132 yards. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 22.0 yards per game.

Parkinson does not have a TD reception this year in six games.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0 Week 7 Cardinals 2 2 26 0

