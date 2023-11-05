Seattle Seahawks receiver Colby Parkinson has a tough matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are allowing the third-fewest passing yards in the league, 176.6 per game.

Parkinson's stat line this season reveals 11 catches for 132 yards. He averages 22 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 17 times.

Parkinson vs. the Ravens

Parkinson vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

Five players have grabbed a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is allowing 176.6 yards per contest this year, which ranks third in the NFL.

So far this year, the Ravens have surrendered six passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks second among NFL defenses.

Colby Parkinson Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-118)

Parkinson Receiving Insights

In five of six games this year, Parkinson has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Parkinson has been targeted on 17 of his team's 231 passing attempts this season (7.4% target share).

He has been targeted 17 times this season, averaging 7.8 yards per target.

Parkinson, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With four red zone targets, Parkinson has been on the receiving end of 10.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

Parkinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

