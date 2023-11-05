Cam Fowler will be among those in action Sunday when his Anaheim Ducks face the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center. If you'd like to wager on Fowler's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Fowler has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 24:36 on the ice per game.

In one of 10 games this year, Fowler has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Fowler has a point in four of 10 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 10 games this year, Fowler has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Fowler goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fowler has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fowler Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 24 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 10 Games 4 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

